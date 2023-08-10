RU RU
Main News The situation around Mbappe is heating up: new sanctions await him at PSG

Football news Today, 04:00
Paris Saint-Germain's French striker Kylian Mbappé is at risk of being left out of the Ligue 1 opener bid against Lorient.

According to ESPN sources, the reason remains the same. The club cannot forgive the Frenchman for disagreements on the contract and do not want to return him to training with the main team.

It is possible that the Parisians can punish Mbappe more seriously. For example, according to the decision of the leadership of PSG, the striker can miss all the matches of his team in August, and these are three games.

Sources say some in PSG's senior management are open to the idea of excluding Mbappe from the first team for the entire season unless he changes his position and agrees to a contract extension.

Recall that the player’s current agreement with PSG expires in June 2024. If he does not renew the agreement now, then in a year he will leave the club for free, which is what the PSG management fears.

Earlier, Mbappe told the club about his desire to change jobs. After such a statement, he was not taken on a tour of the Parisians in Japan.

Ponomarenko Yurij Ponomarenko Yurij Dailysports's expert
