The reason why Vlahovic did not move to Chelsea has become known

During the summer, there were reports that Chelsea would sign Dusan Vlahovic from Juventus, and in exchange, the Turin club would acquire Romelu Lukaku. However, this did not happen.

Juventus' Technical Director, Cristiano Giuntoli, explained why this did not happen. According to him, although the club did not want to let go of the Serbian forward, at some point, they were willing to consider a transfer if the "right" price was offered for the player.

"There was an offer from Chelsea for Vlahovic. We did not want to part with Dusan, but if we encountered certain figures, we would have agreed. Chelsea never offered that amount, and the exchange did not happen."

As a result, neither Vlahovic left Juventus, nor did Lukaku join the Turin club during the summer.

Last season, Dusan Vlahovic played 27 games for Juventus, scoring ten goals and providing two assists. In the current season, he has already scored four goals and provided one assist in six games.

It was recently reported that Juventus will begin negotiations with Vlahovic in the near future.