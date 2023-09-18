Juventus will soon start negotiations with Vlahovych

In the near future, Juventus striker Dušan Vlahović may extend his contract with the club, journalist Nicolo Scira reports.

According to information, the Turinese are soon planning to start negotiations with Vlahović regarding the extension of the contract. The club consider him a key player and want to sign a new deal until 2027 or 2028. Also, Scira wrote that Juventus wants to restructure and distribute his high salary.

We will remind you that on January 28, 2022, the day of his 22nd birthday, Vlahović signed a four-year contract with Juventus. The amount of the agreement amounted to 70 million euros, as well as 10 million euros in bonuses for achieving certain results. On February 6, 2022, Dušan made his debut for the new team in the match of the 24th round of the Italian championship against Verona (2:0) and scored his first goal for Juventus in the 13th minute. On February 22, 2022, he made his debut in the Champions League in a match against Villarreal (1:1), where the Serbian scored the ball in the 32nd second after a pass from Danilo.

In July 2022, he changed his number from 7 to 9. In the first match of the Italian Serie A 2022/2023 against Sassuolo, he scored a double.