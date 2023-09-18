RU RU NG NG
Main News Juventus will soon start negotiations with Vlahovych

Juventus will soon start negotiations with Vlahovych

Football news Today, 13:31
Oliver White Dailysports's expert Oliver White
Juventus will soon start negotiations with Vlahovych Photo: https://www.instagram.com/vlahovicdusan/

In the near future, Juventus striker Dušan Vlahović may extend his contract with the club, journalist Nicolo Scira reports.

According to information, the Turinese are soon planning to start negotiations with Vlahović regarding the extension of the contract. The club consider him a key player and want to sign a new deal until 2027 or 2028. Also, Scira wrote that Juventus wants to restructure and distribute his high salary.

We will remind you that on January 28, 2022, the day of his 22nd birthday, Vlahović signed a four-year contract with Juventus. The amount of the agreement amounted to 70 million euros, as well as 10 million euros in bonuses for achieving certain results. On February 6, 2022, Dušan made his debut for the new team in the match of the 24th round of the Italian championship against Verona (2:0) and scored his first goal for Juventus in the 13th minute. On February 22, 2022, he made his debut in the Champions League in a match against Villarreal (1:1), where the Serbian scored the ball in the 32nd second after a pass from Danilo.

In July 2022, he changed his number from 7 to 9. In the first match of the Italian Serie A 2022/2023 against Sassuolo, he scored a double.

Related teams and leagues
Juventus
Popular news
PHOTO. 46-year-old Ronaldo converted to Christianity Football news 15 sep 2023, 01:00 PHOTO. 46-year-old Ronaldo converted to Christianity
Verratti moved to Qatari Al-Arabi and heard warm words from Mbappe Football news 14 sep 2023, 00:23 Verratti moved to Qatari Al-Arabi and heard warm words from Mbappe
An easy match for Argentina and a difficult victory for Brazil: results of the 2026 World Cup qualif Football news 13 sep 2023, 00:19 VIDEO. A difficult victory for Brazil: all results of the day in South America World Cup 2026 qual
Even without Messi: the Argentina national team destroyed the opponent in the 2026 World Cup qualify Football news 12 sep 2023, 23:36 VIDEO. Argentina without Messi destroyed Bolivia in the 2026 World Cup qualification
The German national team lost again. Flick's retirement is getting closer Football news 10 sep 2023, 04:25 The German national team lost again. Flick's retirement is getting closer
Five goals from Brazil and a record from Uruguay: results of the matches of the World Cup qual`s Football news 08 sep 2023, 23:21 Five goals from Brazil and a record from Uruguay: results of the matches of the World Cup qual`s
More news
Best bookmakers
1xBet Visit site MelBet Visit site Bet365 Visit site
All rating
Latest News
Football news Today, 14:15 Chelsea and Bayern are monitoring the situation with the Arsenal goalkeeper Football news Today, 13:31 Juventus will soon start negotiations with Vlahovych Football news Today, 12:45 Pedri will return to the field near the end of October Football news Today, 11:57 The PSG coach initially wanted to keep Verratti Football news Today, 11:15 Trent Alexander-Arnold is close to extending his contract with Liverpool Football news Today, 10:33 Defender of Man Utd is injured and will miss several weeks Football news Today, 09:51 Luis Enrique agrees that PSG have not had a great start to the season Football news Today, 09:12 Milan - Newcastle United: kick-off time, where to watch, Live stream, TV channel Football news Today, 07:35 Instead of the Inter Miami match. Messi attended his son's training session Football news Today, 06:10 UEFA told when Russia will return to world football
Sport Predictions
Football 19 sep 2023 Young Boys vs RB Leipzig prediction and betting tips on September 19, 2023 Football 19 sep 2023 Milan vs Newcastle prediction and betting tips on September 19, 2023 Football 19 sep 2023 Cape Town Spurs vs Lamontville Golden Arrows prediction and betting tips on September 19, 2023 Football 19 sep 2023 Southampton vs Ipswich prediction and betting tips on September 19, 2023 Football 19 sep 2023 Preston vs Birmingham prediction and betting tips on September 19, 2023 Football 19 sep 2023 Sheffield Wednesday vs Middlesbrough prediction and betting tips on September 19, 2023 Football 19 sep 2023 Lazio vs Atletico Madrid prediction and betting tips on September 19, 2023 Football 19 sep 2023 Barcelona vs Antwerp prediction and betting tips on September 19, 2023 Football 20 sep 2023 Lille vs Olimpija Ljubljana prediction and betting tips on September 20, 2023 Football 20 sep 2023 Galatasaray vs Copenhagen prediction and betting tips on September 20, 2023