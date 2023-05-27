The management of "Bayern Munich" has been dismissed
Football news Today, 13:42
Photo: Bayern website/Author unknown
The press service of Munich's "Bayern" announced on the official website the dismissal of the CEO, Oliver Kahn, and the sporting director, Hasan Salihamidzic.
The decision to part ways with the professionals was not influenced by the fact that "Bayern" became the champions of Germany.
It should be noted that a few months ago, Kahn and Salihamidzic resigned from the position of head coach Julian Nagelsmann and appointed Thomas Tuchel as his replacement. As a result, "Bayern" was eliminated from the UEFA Champions League and the DFB-Pokal.
Don't miss: "Union" qualified for Champions League for the first time in their history.
