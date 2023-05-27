"Union" has qualified for the Champions League for the first time in its history

In the 34th round of the German championship, "Union" Berlin defeated "Werder" Bremen with a score of 1:0 at their home stadium.

The only goal of the match was scored by Rani Khedira in the late stages.

With 62 points, "Union" secured the fourth place in the Bundesliga and qualified for the Champions League for the first time in their history. "Werder" finished in 13th place with 36 points.

"Union" - "Werder" - 1:0 (0:0)

Goal: Khedira, 81 - 1:0

"Union": Rönnow, Trimmel (Gießelmann, 78), Knoche, Diogo Leite, Duki, Rüssingon (Grisseman, 89), Khedira, Haberer (Michel, 63), Laidouni (Zegev, 63), Becker, Berens (Siewertsho, 79).

"Werder": Pavlenka, Stark, Veljkovic, Friedl, Bittencourt, Schmidt (Phillip, 24), Schmid, Gruev (Dinkci, 86), Füllkrug, Ducksch.

