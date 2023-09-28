The Liverpool legend told what Mudryk is missing

Jamie Carragher, the former Liverpool defender, has called on the Blues to place more trust in Ukrainian winger Mikhail Mudryk.

In particular, the legend of world football asks the bosses of the team from London to give him the opportunity to play several matches in a row so that he feels confident in his abilities.

“When you sign a player like Mudryk for such a high fee and you see he's not doing well, they still keep signing wingers and central players. I think this guy needs to be given a chance.

He needs to be told that he has the opportunity to play. Any player will feel like they don't have a real chance to shine if someone else takes their place two matches later," Carragher said in an interview on YouTube channel The Overlap.

As you know, yesterday Mudryk appeared in the starting lineup for Chelsea in the League Cup 1/16 final match against Brighton. The Ukrainian national team player spent 68 minutes on the field and helped the team advance to the next round of the competition.