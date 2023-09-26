Chelsea vs Brighton: kick-off time, where to watch, Live stream, TV channel
This week, English clubs will play matches of the third round of the Carabao Cup. One of the most intriguing confrontations will be the battle of Chelsea against Brighton & Hove Albion. The Blues very badly started the current season, and Brighton became one of the discoveries of the new EPL tournament. However, the hosts should not be written off prematurely, because this is the Cup - a tournament in which any sensation is possible.
The match between Chelsea and Brighton will take place on Wednesday, 27 September. The starting whistle will sound at 20:45 CET.
Dailysports has prepared for you information where you can see this match - look for your country in the list below.
- Australia - beIN Sports Connect
- Cameroon - SuperSport Variety 2, DStv Now
- Canada - DAZN
- Kenya - DStv Now, SuperSport Variety 2
- Nigeria - SuperSport Variety 2
- South Africa - DStv App, SuperSport Variety
- Uganda - SuperSport Variety 2, DStv Now
- United Kingdom - Has not been picked television coverage
- United States - ESPN+
Other countries:
- Algeria - beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports Premium 2, TOD
- Angola - DStv Now, SuperSport Variety 2
- Anguilla - ESPNPlay Caribbean
- Antigua and Barbuda - ESPNPlay Caribbean
- Barbados - ESPNPlay Caribbean
- Belize - ESPN3, ESPN Norte
- Botswana - DStv Now, SuperSport Variety 2
- British Virgin Islands - ESPNPlay Caribbean
- Cayman Islands - ESPNPlay Caribbean
- Dominica - ESPNPlay Caribbean
- Gambia - DStv Now, SuperSport Variety 2
- Ghana - DStv Now, SuperSport Variety 2
- Grenada - ESPNPlay Caribbean
- Israel - Sport 4
- Jamaica - ESPNPlay Caribbean
- Lesotho - DStv Now, SuperSport Variety 2
- Liberia - DStv Now, SuperSport Variety 2
- Madagascar - DStv Now, SuperSport Variety 2
- Malawi - DStv Now, SuperSport Variety 2
- Mauritius - DStv Now, SuperSport Variety 2
- Namibia - DStv Now, SuperSport Variety 2
- Palestine - TOD, beIN Sports Premium 2, beIN SPORTS CONNECT
- Panama - ESPN3, ESPN Norte, Star+
- Rwanda - SuperSport Variety 2
- Saint Lucia - ESPNPlay Caribbean
- Sierra Leone - DStv Now, SuperSport Variety 2
- Singapore - Mola TV
- South Sudan - TOD, DStv Now, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports Premium 2
- Sudan - beIN SPORTS CONNECT, SuperSport Variety 2, DStv Now, beIN Sports Premium 2, TOD
- Tanzania - DStv Now, SuperSport Variety 2
- Trinidad and Tobago - ESPNPlay Caribbean
- Zambia - SuperSport Variety 2
- Zimbabwe - DStv Now, SuperSport Variety 2
