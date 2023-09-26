Chelsea vs Brighton: kick-off time, where to watch, Live stream, TV channel

This week, English clubs will play matches of the third round of the Carabao Cup. One of the most intriguing confrontations will be the battle of Chelsea against Brighton & Hove Albion. The Blues very badly started the current season, and Brighton became one of the discoveries of the new EPL tournament. However, the hosts should not be written off prematurely, because this is the Cup - a tournament in which any sensation is possible.

The match between Chelsea and Brighton will take place on Wednesday, 27 September. The starting whistle will sound at 20:45 CET.

Dailysports has prepared for you information where you can see this match - look for your country in the list below.

Australia - beIN Sports Connect

Cameroon - SuperSport Variety 2, DStv Now

Canada - DAZN

Kenya - DStv Now, SuperSport Variety 2

Nigeria - SuperSport Variety 2

South Africa - DStv App, SuperSport Variety

Uganda - SuperSport Variety 2, DStv Now

United Kingdom - Has not been picked television coverage

United States - ESPN+

Other countries: