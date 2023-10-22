The impact of Messi and Neymar leaving PSG has become known

The departures of Lionel Messi and Neymar have had a negative impact on several aspects of PSG's life. This information comes from the website getfootballnewsfrance.com.

It is noted that after Messi's departure, the number of PSG's social media followers decreased by 10-15 million.

In addition, several PSG sponsors are now questioning their collaboration with the club following the departures of Messi and Neymar. The cryptocurrency exchange Crypto.com insisted on revising the financial terms of their deal a year before the contract's end.

Even Qatari sponsors, including Qatar Airways, have slowed down their sponsorship contributions. The commercial department of the Parisians is struggling to find sponsors for the club's base and jersey advertising.

The departure of the Argentine and the Brazilian has also slowed down ticket sales for the club's home matches. Last season, tickets sold out within 48 hours, but the current situation is quite different. For example, tickets for the match against Strasbourg were sold over the course of three weeks.