RU RU NG NG
Main News Football news The impact of Messi and Neymar leaving PSG has become known

The impact of Messi and Neymar leaving PSG has become known

Football news Today, 15:57
Oliver White Dailysports's expert Oliver White
The impact of Messi and Neymar leaving PSG has become known The impact of Messi and Neymar leaving PSG has become known

The departures of Lionel Messi and Neymar have had a negative impact on several aspects of PSG's life. This information comes from the website getfootballnewsfrance.com.

It is noted that after Messi's departure, the number of PSG's social media followers decreased by 10-15 million.

In addition, several PSG sponsors are now questioning their collaboration with the club following the departures of Messi and Neymar. The cryptocurrency exchange Crypto.com insisted on revising the financial terms of their deal a year before the contract's end.

Even Qatari sponsors, including Qatar Airways, have slowed down their sponsorship contributions. The commercial department of the Parisians is struggling to find sponsors for the club's base and jersey advertising.

The departure of the Argentine and the Brazilian has also slowed down ticket sales for the club's home matches. Last season, tickets sold out within 48 hours, but the current situation is quite different. For example, tickets for the match against Strasbourg were sold over the course of three weeks.

Related teams and leagues
Paris Saint-Germain Ligue 1 France
Popular news
Italian Serie A 2023-24: standings, matches, and results of the ninth round Football news Yesterday, 16:52 Italian Serie A 2023-24: standings, matches, and results of the ninth round
The main star of Real Madrid could have moved to Arsenal at the age of 14 for £500,000 Football news 20 oct 2023, 23:23 The main star of Real Madrid could have moved to Arsenal at the age of 14 for £500,000
Guardiola named the next Manchester City manager during the previous Premier League season Football news 20 oct 2023, 23:07 Guardiola named the next Manchester City manager during the previous Premier League season
Columbus - Calgary, Islanders - New Jersey. NHL Game Day Preview Hockey news 20 oct 2023, 17:43 Columbus - Calgary, Islanders - New Jersey. NHL Game Day Preview
German Bundesliga. Borussia Dortmund defeated Werder Football news 20 oct 2023, 16:26 German Bundesliga. Borussia Dortmund defeated Werder
Al-Hilal narrowly defeated Al-Khaleej without Neymar Football news 20 oct 2023, 16:09 Al-Hilal narrowly defeated Al-Khaleej without Neymar
More news
Best bookmakers
1xBet Visit site 1Win Visit site MelBet Visit site
All rating
Latest News
Football news Today, 16:47 Juventus defeated Milan thanks to Locatelli's goal Football news Today, 16:24 Jose Mourinho shared his working methods Football news Today, 15:57 The impact of Messi and Neymar leaving PSG has become known Basketball news Today, 15:29 Golden State will do everything possible to extend the contract with their star player Football news Today, 14:55 Mason Mount explained why he chose the number 7 for his jersey Football news Today, 14:32 The French national team will travel to games by trains Football news Today, 14:00 Raya shared his opinion about moving to Arsenal Football news Today, 13:46 Premier League 2023-24: League Table, Schedule, and Gameweek 9 Results Football news Today, 13:29 Unai Emery's team outplayed David Moyes' side. Aston Villa defeated West Ham Football news Today, 13:01 Camavinga is opening a fashion store in the center of Madrid
Sport Predictions
Football 23 oct 2023 Udinese vs Lecce prediction and betting tips on October 23, 2023 Football 23 oct 2023 Fatih Karagumruk vs Adana Demirspor prediction and betting tips on October 23, 2023 Football 23 oct 2023 Trabzonspor vs Alanyaspor prediction and betting tips on October 23, 2023 Football 23 oct 2023 Fiorentina vs Empoli prediction and betting tips on October 23, 2023 Football 23 oct 2023 Tottenham vs Fulham prediction and betting tips on October 23, 2023 Football 23 oct 2023 Valencia vs Cadiz predictios and betting tips on October 23, 2023 Football 24 oct 2023 Norwich vs Middlesbrough prediction and betting tips on October 24, 2023 Football 24 oct 2023 Sevilla vs Arsenal prediction and betting tips on October 24, 2023