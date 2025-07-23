RU RU ES ES FR FR
The home stretch! Napoli signs Vanja Milinković-Savić

The Neapolitans strengthen their goalkeeping line
Football news Today, 10:36
Kenley Ward Dailysports's expert
Photo by Francesco Pecoraro/Getty Images

The Serbian goalkeeper is moving up in the world.

Details: According to renowned insider Fabrizio Romano on social network X, an intriguing agreement has been reached between Napoli and Torino.

It is reported that Torino’s first-choice goalkeeper, 28-year-old Vanja Milinković-Savić, will join Napoli for €22.5 million. In return, Napoli will loan striker Cyril Ngonge to Torino. The loan deal will cost Torino €1 million, with a clause allowing them to fully purchase the player’s rights for €18 million.

Last season, Vanja Milinković-Savić played 39 matches for Torino across all competitions, keeping 11 clean sheets.

Cyril Ngonge, meanwhile, made 21 appearances and scored 2 goals for Napoli.

Reminder: Napoli’s striking power! Official: Lorenzo Lucca is a Napoli player

