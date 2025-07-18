Naples' striking power! Official: Lorenzo Lucca joins Napoli

Napoli are addressing their attacking problems.

Details: Today, the official Napoli club page announced the signing of 24-year-old Udinese forward Lorenzo Lucca.

It is reported that Lucca joins Napoli on loan, but after the loan period the Neapolitans are obliged to buy out his contract for €35 million, including bonuses.

The player has already passed his medical, and both parties have officially signed the agreement.

Last season, Lucca made 36 appearances for Udinese, scoring 14 goals and providing 2 assists. According to Transfermarkt, the young Italian's market value is estimated at €22 million.

