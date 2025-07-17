Official: Noa Lang is a new Napoli player

The transfer has been officially completed!

Details: Today, Napoli's official page on social network X introduced the team's new signing — 26-year-old Dutch national team left winger Noa Lang.

It is reported that Napoli paid €25 million for Lang, with an additional €2 million in bonuses going to PSV.

The contract runs until 2030, and Lang’s former club, PSV Eindhoven, will receive 10% of any future transfer fee.

Lang joined PSV in 2023 from Belgian side Club Brugge for €12.5 million. Last season, he made 29 appearances for the club, scoring 11 goals and providing 10 assists.

