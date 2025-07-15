Napoli may pull out of Darwin Núñez transfer. What's the issue?

Darwin Núñez is ready to leave Liverpool, and the prospect of continuing his career in Italy is appealing to him. However, it now appears that the move may not go through.

Details: According to insider Fabrizio Romano, Napoli has already informed Liverpool about the potential collapse of the deal. The reason is that the Neapolitans consider the asking price too high, even though the club is still weighing up the option of signing striker Lucca.

Earlier reports suggested that Saudi clubs are once again planning to contact Liverpool and the player's agent regarding a possible transfer. Nevertheless, Núñez himself is still hoping for a move to Napoli.

Recall: Liverpool played their first pre-season friendly. Arne Slot's side faced Championship team Preston. The Reds secured a 3-1 victory, with one of the goals scored by Darwin Núñez, who dedicated it to the memory of his late teammate Diogo Jota.