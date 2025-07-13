Paid tribute. Nunez celebrated his goal against Preston in the style of Diogo Jota

Liverpool have kicked off their preparations for the new season in high gear. With the Reds set to begin their title defense in August, they played their first pre-season friendly on Sunday, July 13.

Arne Slot’s men faced Championship side Preston. The Reds clinched a 3-1 victory, with Darwin Nunez getting on the scoresheet. The Uruguayan striker paid tribute to his late teammate Diogo Jota, celebrating his goal in the style of his former partner.

Darwin Nunez qui célèbre en rendant hommage à Diogo Jota. 🙏🕊️🇵🇹pic.twitter.com/FEhGsm8tVT — Instant Foot ⚽️ (@lnstantFoot) July 13, 2025

As a reminder, the English champions will face Italian side Milan in their next match, scheduled for July 26.