The decision is final: court responds to Juventus appeal over stripped championships

Italy's highest administrative court has dismissed the latest appeal filed by Juventus in the case of depriving the club of the league title for the 2005/2006 season.

According to ANSA, the Turin club has filed an appeal against the Italian Football Federation, Inter and the Italian Olympic Committee.

The source notes that the decision of the court is final. Thus, Juventus will no longer have the opportunity to appeal against him.

Recall that back in the 2005/2006 season, Juventus was at the center of a high-profile scandal. Then the Turin club was accused of participating in fixed matches.

Juventus finished that season in first place in the standings. After an investigation, the club was stripped of the league title and demoted. Then the championship gold medals were handed over to Inter Milan, which took second place in the championship.

Now, after the latest decision of the Supreme Administrative Court, Inter is finally recognized as the champion of Italy in the 2005/2006 season.

Note that at the weekend, Juventus played the first match in the new season of the Italian championship. Turintsy began the championship with a crushing victory in the match against Udinese with a score of 3:0.