The Chelsea striker will be unavailable for his national team due to injury

Chelsea's central striker, Nicolas Jackson, will miss the October matches for the Senegal national team due to injury, as reported by the Daily Mirror.

Jackson has remained in London instead of joining the Senegal team. He is set to undergo surgery for a minor wrist issue. The "Blues" striker will undergo a brief rehabilitation process following the procedure, as he hopes to make a full recovery ahead of the London derby against Arsenal on October 21.

Jackson is a product of the "Casa Sports" club. In 2019, Nicolas signed a contract with the Spanish club, Villarreal. In the summer of 2020, for the sake of gaining playing experience, Jackson moved to Mirandes on loan.

After the loan spell, Jackson returned to Villarreal. In the summer of 2023, Jackson transferred to the English club Chelsea, signing an 8-year contract. The transfer fee amounted to 37 million euros.

In his brief tenure at Chelsea, Jackson has scored three goals in nine official matches for his new club.