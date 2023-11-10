The best coach of the month in the EPL has been named. This is his third award of the season

Angelos Postecoglou, head coach of Tottenham, received the award for the best manager of October in the English Premier League.

Interestingly, this is already the third award for the specialist from Australia in the 2023/2024 season.

Under Postecoglou's leadership, Tottenham achieved three wins in October.

In particular, the London team beat Luton (1:0), Fulham (2:0) and Crystal Palace (2:1). At the moment, the Londoners are in second place in the standings and are one point behind the leader.

Postecoglou thus became the first manager in Premier League history to win the manager of the month award for August, September and October.

Postecoglou took charge of the London team last summer, and before that he headed the Scottish Celtic.

His track record also included the Australian national team, Australian Melbourne Victoria, Brisbane Roar and Greek Panahaiki.

In the 12th round of the English Championship, Spurs will play away against Wolverhampton on November 11.