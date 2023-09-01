Younger star from Barcelona went to Brighton

Barcelona's young winger Ansu Fati went on loan to Brighton & Hove Albion, the team's official website reported.

Loan is for one season. The Brighton manager said it was a good deal for all parties. De Zerbi is sure that Ansu Fati will help the club achieve a new goal and will be able to return to the level at which he performed.

Technical director of Brighton David Weir said: "We are delighted to bring Ansu to the club. He is one of the most highly rated young players in the world and has impressive experience both at national level and in European competitions despite his age." He emphasized that this season is historic for Brighton and they are happy to have Fati as part of the team.

The Spanish winger spent four seasons in Barcelona. He is the second youngest player in the club's history to make his La Liga debut. Also, he is the youngest player to score for Barça in the Champions League.

Last season, Fati played 36 games for the Catalans. He was able to score seven goals and provide three assists. Also, this season, he appeared on the field in three matches, coming on as a substitute, but did not score goals.