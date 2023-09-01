RU RU NG NG
Main News Younger star from Barcelona went to Brighton

Younger star from Barcelona went to Brighton

Football news Today, 09:41
The Barcelona player went on loan to Brighton Photo: Brighton's official website / Paul Hazlewood/Patrick Sullivan

Barcelona's young winger Ansu Fati went on loan to Brighton & Hove Albion, the team's official website reported.

Loan is for one season. The Brighton manager said it was a good deal for all parties. De Zerbi is sure that Ansu Fati will help the club achieve a new goal and will be able to return to the level at which he performed.

Technical director of Brighton David Weir said: "We are delighted to bring Ansu to the club. He is one of the most highly rated young players in the world and has impressive experience both at national level and in European competitions despite his age." He emphasized that this season is historic for Brighton and they are happy to have Fati as part of the team.

The Spanish winger spent four seasons in Barcelona. He is the second youngest player in the club's history to make his La Liga debut. Also, he is the youngest player to score for Barça in the Champions League.

Last season, Fati played 36 games for the Catalans. He was able to score seven goals and provide three assists. Also, this season, he appeared on the field in three matches, coming on as a substitute, but did not score goals.

Ponomarenko Yurij Ponomarenko Yurij Dailysports's expert
Related teams and leagues
Brighton Barcelona Premier League England LaLiga Spain
Popular news
Deadline day LIVE: latest top-deals & rumours Football news Today, 11:17 Bonucci in Bundesliga, Fati in Brighton. Deadline day LIVE: latest top-deals & rumours
Football Today, 06:05 Manchester City complete another top-transfer
Football news Today, 05:36 Juventus legend moves to Bundesliga
Football news Today, 04:28 Manchester United complete transfer of Turkish goalkeeper
UEFA Champions League group stage draw: LIVE Football news Yesterday, 12:51 UEFA Champions League group stage draw result: all groups
Roma announce signing of star striker Football news Yesterday, 08:50 Roma announce signing of star striker
More news
Best bookmakers
1xBet Visit site MelBet Visit site BetWinner Visit site
All rating
Latest News
Football news Today, 11:17 Bonucci in Bundesliga, Fati in Brighton. Deadline day LIVE: latest top-deals & rumours Football news Today, 11:05 Sevilla terminated the contract with their player Football news Today, 10:18 Liverpool rejected another offer for Salah Football news Today, 09:41 Younger star from Barcelona went to Brighton Football news Today, 09:10 UEFA Europa Conference League group stage draw: all results Football news Today, 07:36 Europa League group stage draw: all results Football news Today, 07:29 Chelsea buy Manchester City talent Football Today, 06:05 Manchester City complete another top-transfer Football news Today, 05:36 Juventus legend moves to Bundesliga Football news Today, 04:28 Manchester United complete transfer of Turkish goalkeeper
Sport Predictions
Football Today Sassuolo vs Verona prediction and betting tips on September 1, 2023 Football Today Cadiz vs Villarreal prediction and betting tips on September 1, 2023 Football Today Roma vs Milan prediction and betting tips on September 1, 2023 Football Today Almeria vs Celta Vigo prediction and betting tips on September 1, 2023 Football 02 sep 2023 Prediction for Swansea vs Bristol City 2 September 2023 Football 02 sep 2023 Prediction for Sunderland vs Southampton 2 September 2023 Football 02 sep 2023 Prediction for Birmingham vs Millwall 2 September 2023 Football 02 sep 2023 Prediction for Sheffield United vs Everton 2 September 2023 Football 02 sep 2023 Prediction for Ipswich Town vs Cardiff City 2 September 2023 Football 02 sep 2023 Prediction for West Bromwich vs Huddersfield 2 September 2023