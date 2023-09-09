The 16-year-old footballer spoke about his first goal for the Spanish national team

After making his debut for the Spanish national team, 16-year-old striker Lamin Yamal spoke about the emotions he experienced.

Let us remind you that the young Spaniard took the field in the match against Georgia in the qualifying tournament for the 2024 European Championship.

In the second half, Yamal scored a goal, and the meeting itself ended with a score of 7:1 in favor of Spain.

“I felt comfortable from the very beginning. I entered the field at the end of the first half and played until the end. I was pleased with the whole process,” Yamal said.

He also thanked his teammate Nico Williams.

“Nico did everything right. He put me one on one with the goalkeeper, and I just sent the ball where my instincts told me. That’s all that needed to be done,” Yamal added.

Note that Alvaro Morata scored a hat-trick in the match. Daniel Olmo and Nico Williams himself also scored a goal each. Georgian team defender Solomon Kverkvelia also sent one of the goals into his own goal.