Spain traveled to the UEFA EURO qualifying match against Georgia.

For Spain, this is the third qualifying match, Georgia held the fourth meeting. The Spaniards occupied the penultimate place in the standings, so a victory was needed today. And they immediately got down to business. De la Fuente's wards scored four goals in the first half. Alvaro Morata scored a double, Dani Olmo scored a goal, and Quirkvelia's own goal decided the fate of the match in the first half.

At the start of the second half, Georgia got back one goal. However, this did not greatly affect the overall result. Spain responded by scoring three more times. It is worth noting that the 16-year-old debutant of the national team Lamine Yamal scored one goal.

Qualification for the UEFA EURO qualifying

Georgia - Spain - 1:7

Goals: 0:1 - 22 Morata, 0:2 - 27 Quirkvelia, 0:3 - 38 Olmo, 0:4 - 40 Morata, 1:4 - 49 Chakvetadze, 1:5 - 66 Morata, 1:6 - 68 Williams , 1:7 - 74 Yamal