Tension within Barcelona. Yamal disappointed by Flick's criticism

The player is unhappy with public criticism from the coach
Football news Today, 04:18
Steven Perez Dailysports's expert Translated by the editors
Barcelona's young prodigy Lamine Yamal is reportedly disheartened by public criticism from head coach Hansi Flick and is not ruling out a potential departure from the club if the situation doesn't improve.

Details: According to Defensa Central, Flick's recent remarks about the 18-year-old winger have created tension within the squad. Yamal feels he isn't receiving adequate support from the coaching staff, despite his significant impact on Barcelona's performances since the start of the season.

Some of Europe's elite clubs are already showing interest in the player. French powerhouse PSG is reportedly ready to break the world transfer record to secure Yamal's signature. However, the player himself is also considering a move to the English Premier League, where several top clubs are eager to sign him.

