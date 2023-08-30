RU RU NG NG
Main News Talented Chelsea striker close to joining Nottingham Forest

Talented Chelsea striker close to joining Nottingham Forest

Football news Today, 15:30
Talented Chelsea striker close to joining Nottingham Forest Photo: Instagram Callum Hudson-Odoi / Unknown

Forward of London's "Chelsea" and the English national team, Callum Hudson-Odoi, is close to a transfer to "Nottingham Forest," according to journalist Fabrizio Romano in his Twitter post.

According to the source, the deal will be completed before the closing of the summer transfer window. The clubs are currently in active negotiations, which are close to completion. The terms of the upcoming transfer are not disclosed. "Nottingham Forest" outpaced "Fulham" in the race for the player.

22-year-old Hudson-Odoi is a product of Chelsea's academy. He has been playing for the first team of the "Blues" since January 2019. He has played a total of 126 matches for the London club in all competitions, scored 16 goals, and provided 22 assists. With Chelsea, Hudson-Odoi became a winner of the UEFA Champions League in the 2020/2021 season, won the UEFA Europa League in the 2018/2019 season, became the holder of the UEFA Super Cup in 2021, and also won the FIFA Club World Cup in 2021. The player's contract with the club is valid until the summer of 2024.

In the previous season, Hudson-Odoi played on loan for Bayer Leverkusen. He played a total of 21 matches for the German club in all competitions, scored one goal, and provided one assist.

Hudson-Odoi has been playing for the English national team since 2019. He has participated in three matches for the English national team, has not scored any goals, and provided one assist.

Robert Sykes Robert Sykes Dailysports's expert
Related teams and leagues
Chelsea Nottingham Forest Premier League England
Popular news
Barcelona star wanted to host two clubs from London Football news Today, 06:00 Barcelona star wanted to host two clubs from London
Cristiano Ronaldo gives Al Nasr a big victory in the Saudi Arabian Championship match Football news Yesterday, 16:09 Cristiano Ronaldo gives Al Nasr a big victory in the Saudi Arabian Championship match
Seven goals: Atlético win spectacular victory in Madrid derby Football news 28 aug 2023, 17:46 Seven goals: Atlético win spectacular victory in Madrid derby
Inter won a confident victory in the away match of Serie A Football news 28 aug 2023, 16:43 Inter won a confident victory in the away match of Serie A
Roberto Mancini finds new job after leaving Italy Football news 28 aug 2023, 05:00 Roberto Mancini finds new job after leaving Italy
Liverpool make super comeback against Newcastle Football news 27 aug 2023, 15:29 Liverpool make super comeback against Newcastle
More news
Best bookmakers
1xBet On site MelBet On site BetWinner On site
All rating
Latest News
Football news Today, 15:30 Talented Chelsea striker close to joining Nottingham Forest Football news Today, 14:50 Ajax bought Georgian striker for 16 million euros Football news Today, 14:20 Real Madrid close to transferring 16-year-old Ukrainian talent Football news Today, 13:50 Manchester United have changed the strategy for the transfer of the Moroccan star Football news Today, 13:25 Barcelona hopes to complete transfer of star Portuguese striker Football news Today, 13:14 UEFA Conference League group stage draw: date, time, teams, seeding and how to watch? Football news Today, 12:50 Chelsea join the race for talented Manchester City midfielder Football news Today, 12:28 Aston Villa agree to sign experienced Barcelona defender Football news Today, 12:08 Manchester City agree transfer of Portugal midfielder Football news Today, 10:07 UEFA Europa League group stage draw: date, time, teams, seeding and where to watch?
Sport Predictions
Football 31 aug 2023 Qarabag vs Olimpia Ljubljana prediction and betting tips on August 31, 2023 Football 31 aug 2023 Sparta Prague vs Dinamo Zagreb prediction and betting tips on August 31, 2023 Football 31 aug 2023 Ajax vs Ludogorets prediction and betting tips on August 31, 2023 Football 31 aug 2023 Aberdeen vs Hacken prediction and betting tips on August 31, 2023 Football 01 sep 2023 Sassuolo vs Verona prediction and betting tips on September 1, 2023 Football 01 sep 2023 Cadiz vs Villarreal prediction and betting tips on September 1, 2023 Football 01 sep 2023 Prediction for Borussia Dortmund vs Heidenheim 1 September 2023 Football 01 sep 2023 Roma vs Milan prediction and betting tips on September 1, 2023 Football 01 sep 2023 Prediction for Luton Town vs West Ham 1 September 2023 Football 01 sep 2023 Almeria vs Celta Vigo prediction and betting tips on September 1, 2023