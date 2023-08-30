Talented Chelsea striker close to joining Nottingham Forest

Forward of London's "Chelsea" and the English national team, Callum Hudson-Odoi, is close to a transfer to "Nottingham Forest," according to journalist Fabrizio Romano in his Twitter post.

According to the source, the deal will be completed before the closing of the summer transfer window. The clubs are currently in active negotiations, which are close to completion. The terms of the upcoming transfer are not disclosed. "Nottingham Forest" outpaced "Fulham" in the race for the player.

22-year-old Hudson-Odoi is a product of Chelsea's academy. He has been playing for the first team of the "Blues" since January 2019. He has played a total of 126 matches for the London club in all competitions, scored 16 goals, and provided 22 assists. With Chelsea, Hudson-Odoi became a winner of the UEFA Champions League in the 2020/2021 season, won the UEFA Europa League in the 2018/2019 season, became the holder of the UEFA Super Cup in 2021, and also won the FIFA Club World Cup in 2021. The player's contract with the club is valid until the summer of 2024.

In the previous season, Hudson-Odoi played on loan for Bayer Leverkusen. He played a total of 21 matches for the German club in all competitions, scored one goal, and provided one assist.

Hudson-Odoi has been playing for the English national team since 2019. He has participated in three matches for the English national team, has not scored any goals, and provided one assist.