Suddenly! Luuk de Jong is a Porto player

Porto fans were left stunned.

Details: Yesterday, just before the kick-off of the friendly between Porto and Atlético Madrid at the Dragão stadium, it was officially announced that 34-year-old Dutch striker Luuk de Jong had joined the club.

This transfer came as a genuine shock, with absolutely no hints that de Jong might join the Dragons: no Here we go from Fabrizio Romano, no scoops from Ornstein or Schira—just quick and silent work in the transfer market.

The legendary Dutchman arrived in Porto as a free agent, signing a one-year deal. His previous club was PSV Eindhoven.

Fans gave de Jong a warm reception, at first not even realizing what had just happened.

A surpresa da tarde 🤩 Welcome, Luuk De Jong 💙#SeguimosJuntos pic.twitter.com/MMGJOvBUAZ — FC Porto (@FCPorto) August 3, 2025

During his long career, de Jong has played for the likes of De Graafschap, Twente, Borussia Mönchengladbach, Newcastle United, PSV, Sevilla, and Barcelona. He has also earned 39 caps for the Netherlands national team, netting 8 goals.

