RU RU ES ES FR FR
Search
Search results
Dailysports Sports News Football news Stellenbosch vs Kaizer Chiefs: kick-off time, how to watch, Live stream - August 10, 2025

Stellenbosch vs Kaizer Chiefs: kick-off time, how to watch, Live stream - August 10, 2025

Football news Today, 16:09
Miguel Solomons Miguel Solomons Dailysports's expert
Stellenbosch vs Kaizer Chiefs: kick-off time, how to watch, Live stream - August 10, 2025 Photo: https://x.com/KaizerChiefs

Stellenbosch will face Kaizer Chiefs in the opening round of the Betway Premiership. Here’s all the key information on where and when to watch the match.

Stellenbosch vs Kaizer Chiefs: what you need to know about the match

Last season, Stellenbosch finished third in the table with 48 points from 28 matches, edging fourth place by just two points. The team has already kicked off their official campaign, defeating AmaZulu 3–2 in extra time in the MTN8 quarterfinal.

Kaizer Chiefs endured a disappointing season, ending ninth with only 32 points from 28 games. Their gap from the relegation zone was a mere five points. Due to their league position, they are not participating in this season’s MTN8. However, the Amakhosi did manage to secure silverware last campaign, lifting the Nedbank Cup.

Stellenbosch vs Kaizer Chiefs: when and where the match will take place

The Betway Premiership Round 1 clash between Stellenbosch and Kaizer Chiefs will take place on Sunday, August 10, with kick-off at 17:30 CET.

Kickoff times in different countries around the world:

  • Los Angeles 8:30

  • New York 11:30

  • Panama 11:30

  • Toronto 11:30

  • Port of Spain 12:30

  • London 16:30

  • Yaoundé 16:30

  • Abuja 16:30

  • Cape Town 18:30

  • New Delhi 21:00

  • Sydney 1:30

  • Kiribati 3:30

Stellenbosch vs Kaizer Chiefs: where to watch the match online

The first-round clash between Orlando Pirates and Sekhukhune will be broadcast live on SuperSportTV.

Related teams and leagues
Stellenbosch Stellenbosch Schedule Stellenbosch News Stellenbosch Transfers
Kaizer Chiefs Kaizer Chiefs Schedule Kaizer Chiefs News Kaizer Chiefs Transfers
South African Betway Premiership South African Betway Premiership Table South African Betway Premiership Fixtures South African Betway Premiership Predictions
Popular news
From Spain to India: Where do South African players ply their trade? Articles 02 aug 2025, 04:47 From Spain to India: Where do South African players ply their trade?
Articles 01 aug 2025, 07:53 Stylish and not so much: What kits will Premier League teams wear in the 2025/2026 season?
Family reunited. Messi shares personal photos with wife and kids at Coldplay concert Lifestyle 28 july 2025, 05:16 Family reunited. Messi shares personal photos with wife and kids at Coldplay concert
Legendary! Usyk knocks out Dubois in the fifth round Boxing News 19 july 2025, 17:46 Legendary! Usyk knocks out Dubois in the fifth round
Very touching. Yamal shares an adorable video with his brother to celebrate getting the number 10 shirt Football news 17 july 2025, 05:20 Very touching. Yamal shares an adorable video with his brother to celebrate getting the number 10 shirt
A slice of paradise: Georgina Rodriguez shares holiday snaps with Ronaldo from Mallorca Lifestyle 11 july 2025, 08:40 A slice of paradise: Georgina Rodriguez shares holiday snaps with Ronaldo from Mallorca
More news
Daily Sports News, Predictions and Live Scores