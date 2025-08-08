Betway Premiership 2025/26. Fixtures and results of the opening round

The new Betway Premiership 2025/26 season kicks off this week, with matches to be played over two days – August 9 and 10.

Saturday, August 9, will feature the bulk of the action with five fixtures on the schedule. At 15:00 CET, Richards Bay will take on Marumo Gallants, while AmaZulu host newly promoted Betway Premiership side Orbit College. Also on the day, reigning champions Mamelodi Sundowns face Chippa United, and Orlando Pirates welcome Sekhukhune United.

The following day, August 10, just two matches are set to take place. TS Galaxy meet Durban City, while Stellenbosch host Kaizer Chiefs in the final game of the opening round.

Our team brings you the full fixture list, results, and standings for the Betway Premiership.

All kick-off times are in CET.

Betway Premiership. Round 1

August 9

15:00 Richards Bay – Marumo Gallants

15:00 Polokwane City – Megasi

15:00 AmaZulu – Orbit College

15:00 Chippa United – Mamelodi Sundowns

17:30 Orlando Pirates – Sekhukhune United

20:00 Sivelele – Golden Arrows

August 10

15:00 TS Galaxy – Durban City

17:30 Stellenbosch – Kaizer Chiefs

Betway Premiership. League table