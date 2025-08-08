RU RU ES ES FR FR
Betway Premiership 2025/26. Fixtures and results of the opening round

Key details for the first round.
Football news
Betway Premiership 2025/26. Fixtures and results of the opening round

The new Betway Premiership 2025/26 season kicks off this week, with matches to be played over two days – August 9 and 10.

Saturday, August 9, will feature the bulk of the action with five fixtures on the schedule. At 15:00 CET, Richards Bay will take on Marumo Gallants, while AmaZulu host newly promoted Betway Premiership side Orbit College. Also on the day, reigning champions Mamelodi Sundowns face Chippa United, and Orlando Pirates welcome Sekhukhune United.

The following day, August 10, just two matches are set to take place. TS Galaxy meet Durban City, while Stellenbosch host Kaizer Chiefs in the final game of the opening round.

Our team brings you the full fixture list, results, and standings for the Betway Premiership.

All kick-off times are in CET.

Betway Premiership. Round 1

  • August 9

15:00 Richards Bay – Marumo Gallants
15:00 Polokwane City – Megasi
15:00 AmaZulu – Orbit College
15:00 Chippa United – Mamelodi Sundowns
17:30 Orlando Pirates – Sekhukhune United
20:00 Sivelele – Golden Arrows

  • August 10

15:00 TS Galaxy – Durban City
17:30 Stellenbosch – Kaizer Chiefs

Betway Premiership. League table

Standings provided by Sofascore
