Dailysports Predictions Football Club Friendlies Predictions Napoli vs Girona prediction, H2H and probable lineups — August 9, 2025

Napoli vs Girona prediction, H2H and probable lineups — August 9, 2025

Kenley Ward Dailysports's expert
SSC Napoli vs Girona prediction Photo by Francesco Pecoraro/Getty Images
SSC Napoli
09 aug 2025, 13:00
- : -
International,
Girona
Review H2H Prediction
Prediction on game Both teams to score - Yes
Odds: 1.6
On Friday, August 9, at the Stadio San Paolo in Naples, a friendly match will take place between Napoli and Girona. This clash marks a crucial step in the preseason build-up for both teams as they look to hit peak form ahead of the new campaign.

Key facts and head-to-head history:

  • This is only the second friendly ever played between Napoli and Girona.
  • Their first meeting was on August 3, 2022, when Napoli triumphed 3-1.
  • The teams have never faced each other in official European competitions.
  • Both sides use friendlies extensively to test new tactics and prepare for the season.
  • An experimental lineup is expected, with a focus on youth and new signings.

Match preview:

Napoli are eager to bounce back after a disappointing last season, where the club failed to contend for the top spots in Serie A. The squad is being refreshed, new tactical elements are being introduced, and these preseason fixtures are the perfect platform for integrating newcomers and young talents. The home fans, as always, will be demanding, hoping to see progress and energy even in a friendly encounter.

Girona, on the other hand, endured a tough campaign in La Liga—finishing just 16th and fighting until the end to retain their top-flight status. After a sensational third-place finish the year before, such a drop was a shock, and now the Catalans are trying to regain the confidence and style that made them famous across Spain. Head coach Michel continues to revamp the squad with an eye on stability and efficiency.

Both teams are expected to field mixed lineups, giving opportunities to both key players and youngsters. For Napoli, it’s a chance to work on combinations and assess the sharpness of their leaders. For Girona, it’s an opportunity to find positives during a challenging period and gain a psychological boost ahead of the new season.

Despite being a friendly, the match promises plenty of action: Italian discipline versus Spanish flair—a perfect recipe for an entertaining preseason night in Naples.

Probable lineups:

  • Napoli: Meret, Sako, Anguissa, Gasa, Di Angelo, Zanoli, Lukaku, Mazzocchi, Obaretin, Politano, Sgarbi.
  • Girona: Gazzaniga, Asprilla, Blind, Herrera, Krejci, Lopez, Martinez, Roca, Romero Solis, Stuani, Tsygankov.

Napoli vs Girona prediction:

Both teams are making the most of preseason to experiment with lineups and attacking combinations, but their defenses are far from settled. Napoli are playing at home and almost always find the net, while Girona, despite last season’s struggles, favor an open style and consistently create chances. Friendlies are often light on defensive discipline, increasing the likelihood of goals at both ends. The “both teams to score” bet looks like excellent value.

Prediction: both teams to score — Yes (odds 1.6)

