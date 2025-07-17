Sounds like a joke. Barcelona sets a price tag on Ronald Araújo

The buyout clause amount will definitely surprise you.

Details: According to insider Fabrizio Romano on social network X, Catalan giants Barcelona have set a release clause for their 26-year-old centre-back Ronald Araújo at... one billion euros.

It is reported that this all comes down to an agreement between the player and Barcelona's management: previously, both parties agreed that the clause would drop to 60 million euros for the first two weeks of July—in hopes that a potential buyer would emerge and accept Barça's terms. However, no one responded to this bold marketing move, and now, as stipulated in the contract, the clause has been raised back to one billion euros.

It seems Araújo now has a unique opportunity to become a Barcelona legend.

Last season, the player made 25 appearances for Barça, scoring 2 goals and providing 2 assists. Ronald's current contract with Barcelona runs until 2031.

