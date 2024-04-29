Sinner comfortably advanced to the quarterfinals of the clay Masters in Madrid

Italian tennis player Jannik Sinner continues to confidently progress through the tournament draw of the prestigious ATP Masters clay event in Madrid, Spain. The second seed secured a convincing victory over Pavel Kotov and advanced to the quarterfinals of the tournament.

In the first set, the Italian didn't display his usual strong serving game but didn't allow his opponent to break him either. The crucial moment came in the second set when Kotov was serving at 5-6 in favor of Sinner. Pavel saved three match points but couldn't force a tiebreak.

ATP Masters. Madrid. Clay. 4th round

Jannik Sinner (Italy, 2) - Pavel Kotov (52) - 6:2, 7:5.

It's worth noting that Sinner historically struggled in Madrid, and this is his first time reaching the quarterfinal stage. The Italian's opponent in the next round will be the winner of the match between Flavio Cobolli and Karen Khachanov. Additionally, Sinner hasn't exited before the semifinals in any tournament this season. Interestingly, he has only won once on clay, which was at the 2022 ATP 250 event in Croatia.