"Shakhtar" thrashed their title contender in a match in the UPL

In the 28th round of the Ukrainian Premier League, Donetsk-based "Shakhtar" crushed Luhansk's "Zorya" with a score of 3-0.

The victory for the "miners" was secured by goals from Georgiy Sudakov, Artem Bondarenko, and Kevin Kelsey. Luhansk's players were reduced to ten men for most of the second half due to Igor Snurnitsyn's dismissal.

With 69 points, "Shakhtar" leads the Premier League standings, while "Zorya" remains in third place with 61 points.

"Zorya" - "Shakhtar" - 0:3 (0:1)

Goals: Sudakov, 5 - 0:1, Bondarenko, 59 - 0:2, Kelsey, 83 - 0:3

Red card: Snurnitsyn (49).

"Zorya": Saputin, Imeretov, Batagov, Butko, Snurnitsyn, Vantukh, Brazhko (Drishlyuk, 60), Shakhov (Mishnev, 67), Buletsa (Khakhlev, 67), Antyukh (Polegenko, 80), Rusyn (Smyan, 80).

"Shakhtar": Trubin, Bondar, Stepanenko, Sudakov (Nazaryna, 76), Zubkov, Sikan (Kelsey, 80), Kryskiv (Topalov, 76), Bondarenko, Matviyenko, Konoplya (Gocholishvili, 76), Rakitsky (Dzhurasek, 84).

