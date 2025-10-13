“Sex or money.” Barcelona president reveals what he loves more
What’s Laporta’s choice?
Football news Today, 08:27Miguel Solomons Dailysports's expert
Getty Images
Barcelona president Joan Laporta surprised fans with a candid confession about what he values more — sex or money.
Details: According to Diario AS, Laporta admitted that he prefers sex over money and even explained his reasoning.
Quote: “I prefer sex over money. There’s nothing more to say. Sex is health,” Laporta declared.
Journalist Romain Molina also noted that Yamal and his entourage live a lifestyle few can imagine. “They haven’t heard the word ‘no’ in years,” he said. “No one refuses them anything — everyone says yes.”
Reminder: It also emerged that the young Spanish winger’s father visited Barcelona’s management to complain that the club was not providing sufficient support for his son’s Ballon d’Or campaign.