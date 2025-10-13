ES ES FR FR
“They haven’t heard the word ‘no’ in years.” Insider reveals details about Yamal’s entourage

No limits for the young star.
Football news Today, 06:36
Miguel Solomons Dailysports's expert
Lamine Yamal has been in outstanding form over the past few seasons and came close to winning the 2025 Ballon d’Or. Now, new details have emerged about his personal life.

Details: Journalist Romain Molina revealed that Yamal and his circle live a lifestyle few can imagine. “They haven’t heard the word ‘no’ in years,” he said. “No one refuses them anything — everyone says yes.”

Quote: “Some of the most influential people in the world — top brands, leading clubs, agents, celebrities — all want to be seen with Lamine Yamal or those close to him.

When you’re dealing with someone constantly surrounded by sycophants, you risk creating an environment of untouchability,” the journalist explained.

Reminder: The 18-year-old Barcelona and Spain star, who is currently injured, did not join the national team camp. Instead, he used the break for a romantic getaway with his girlfriend, Argentine rapper Nicki Nicole.

