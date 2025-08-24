RU RU ES ES FR FR
Seventh career miss! Bruno Fernandes fails to convert penalty against Fulham

Portuguese star draws level with Salah and Mitrovic
Today, 12:40
Fulham and Manchester United are locking horns in the second round of the Premier League at London's Craven Cottage.

The first half ended goalless, but the visitors had a golden chance to take the lead in the 38th minute. Referee Eris Kavanagh awarded a penalty to United, only for captain Bruno Fernandes to send his shot over the bar.

Remarkably, this is the Portuguese midfielder's fifth missed penalty in the Premier League. Since his arrival in England, only Mohamed Salah and Aleksandar Mitrovic have missed as many spot-kicks.

Previously, Fernandes failed to convert penalties against Aston Villa, Arsenal, Newcastle, and Chelsea. He also missed once each from the spot while playing for Sporting and Udinese.

