A bet on youth: 14-year-old prodigy receives first-team invite at Manchester United

Manchester United head coach Rúben Amorim has informed teenage prodigy JJ Gabriel, who is just 14 years old, that he will have the chance to train with the first team this season. This was reported by the BBC.

The young Englishman quickly made a name for himself in the Red Devils' academy, setting an intriguing record. Amorim has taken a personal interest in Gabriel's development since the summer, when he was shown footage of the teenager during the club’s pre-season tour in the USA. Since then, the manager has kept a close watch on the rising star and even met with him at Carrington.

Despite his impressive progress, the 14-year-old is not yet eligible to play in the FA Youth Cup due to his age. Nevertheless, Amorim is determined to gradually integrate him into the first-team setup, prioritizing homegrown talent development alongside big-money signings. If Gabriel makes his Premier League debut before next April, he will become the youngest player in league history.