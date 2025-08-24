RU RU ES ES FR FR
Dailysports Predictions Football Novak Djokovic vs. Lerner Tien prediction and betting tips - August 25, 2025

Novak Djokovic vs. Lerner Tien prediction and betting tips - August 25, 2025

Manuel Chávez Dailysports's expert
Novak Djokovic vs Lerner Tien prediction Photo: https://www.spiegel.de/ Author - GUGLIELMO MANGIAPANE
Novak Djokovic Novak Djokovic
US Open Today, 19:00
New York, Arthur Ashe Stadium
Lerner Tien Lerner Tien
Prediction on game W2(+7,5)
Odds: 1.67
The main draw of the US Open has already kicked off, and even in the first round, there’s no shortage of intriguing matchups. Here’s my in-depth prediction for the clash between Novak Djokovic and Lerner Tien.

Novak Djokovic

The legendary Serbian tennis player is the last remaining member of the “Big Three,” though it’s clear his career is entering its twilight years—Djokovic is now 38. This season, Nole reached the semifinals at all three Grand Slams, but was stopped twice by Sinner and once by Zverev. He also picked up a title in Geneva and reached the final in Miami.

Let’s not forget: Nole has won 24 Grand Slam titles—a men’s singles record—including four US Open crowns. Currently ranked world No. 7, Djokovic hasn’t played for a month and a half; his last appearance was at Wimbledon.

Lerner Tien

The American is enjoying his first full season on the main tour at this level. Last year, Tien captured an impressive seven titles—four ITF events and three Challengers. He hasn’t won any titles so far this year, but that’s not surprising—he’s just 19 and still adapting to the elite circuit.

Consistency is still a work in progress, but Tien has already scored wins over Rublev, Medvedev, and Zverev. He’s a legitimate candidate to be tennis’s next rising star. Currently ranked No. 48, Tien has plenty of room to climb higher.

Match facts

  • Djokovic has notched 12 wins in 17 hard-court matches this season.
  • Tien has played 26 matches on hard courts, winning 17 of them.
  • The odds for this match are: Djokovic to win – 1.14, Tien to win – 6.00.

Prediction

Bookmakers continue to back the Serbian, but I believe even in this encounter, Djokovic could face some trouble. These two have never met before. Tien has already proven he can topple top-tier players, so he’s definitely capable of pushing Djokovic. I think a bet on the American with a +7.5 game handicap looks like a solid option here.

Prediction on game W2(+7,5)
Odds: 1.67
