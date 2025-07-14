Serious replacement! Manchester United finds a new option for Onana in Brazil

The goalkeeper position in Manchester desperately needs strengthening.

Details: According to RMC Sport, Manchester United has identified a successor for André Onana, whose recent performances have been, to put it mildly, underwhelming. The club’s target is 29-year-old Botafogo goalkeeper John Victor.

Reports suggest the Red Devils have made their final decision and negotiations are expected to begin any day now.

John Victor joined Botafogo from Santos for €1.35 million last year. Since then, he has become a key figure for the club, winning the Brazilian Série A, the Copa Libertadores, and also featuring in the FIFA Club World Cup. Victor has made 80 appearances for Botafogo, keeping a clean sheet in 33 of them.

Victor’s transfer value is estimated at €8 million, and his current contract with Botafogo runs until 2028.

