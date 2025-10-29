ES ES FR FR
Serious consequences... Barcelona lose Pedri to injury

The Catalans are without their midfielder for the Champions League match.
Football news Today, 08:56
Injuries are making their impact felt.

Details: It was revealed today that Barcelona's 22-year-old central midfielder Pedri has suffered a muscle injury during Sunday's El Clásico and could now be sidelined for several weeks.

At the moment, the exact recovery timeline for the young Spaniard remains unclear. However, it is expected that Pedri will miss the upcoming matches against Elche, Celta, and Club Brugge in the Champions League, and will likely only return after the international break for national team fixtures.

Pedri was sent off in Sunday’s match against Real in the 90+10th minute after a harsh challenge on a Los Blancos player.

This season, Pedri has played 13 matches for Barcelona across all competitions, scoring 2 goals and providing 1 assist.

