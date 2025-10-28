Prediction on game Paris Saint-Germain Total over 2 Odds: 1.45 Mostbet Bonus up to 500% + 500 FS 4.95 Bet now

In a Ligue 1 Matchday 10 clash, Lorient will host the reigning French champions, PSG. The match will take place on Wednesday, October 29, kicking off at 19:00 CET. Here’s my betting preview for the encounter.

Lorient vs PSG: Match Facts and Head-to-Head

Lorient are winless in three consecutive games, with two defeats and a draw.

PSG are unbeaten in their last six matches, claiming four victories and two draws.

Lorient have failed to keep a clean sheet in their last seven fixtures.

PSG have scored at least once in each of their last six games.

PSG boast the second-best attack in Ligue 1.

Lorient have conceded 21 goals — the second-worst defensive record in the league.

PSG have kept five clean sheets this season, while Lorient have managed just one.

In half of their league matches this season, PSG have scored in both halves.

PSG won the most recent head-to-head meeting 4–1. Lorient’s last victory over the Parisians came in 2021.

Lorient vs PSG: Match Preview

Last season, Lorient competed in Ligue 2 and dominated the campaign, finishing top of the table. They collected 71 points in 34 rounds, finishing two points ahead of Paris FC, and secured promotion back to Ligue 1. This season, Lorient have won twice, drawn three times, and lost the remaining fixtures. After nine rounds, they sit 16th in the table with eight points. With much of the season still ahead, the gaps between teams remain tight.

PSG reclaimed the top spot in the standings after the previous round. With Marseille’s defeat to Lens and PSG’s commanding 3–0 victory over Brest, the Parisians climbed to first place. The race, however, remains close — PSG have 20 points, followed by Lens with 19, and Marseille and Lyon both on 18. PSG’s dropped points this season came in a 0–1 defeat to Marseille and draws against Lille (1–1) and Strasbourg (3–3). The champions are currently on a six-match unbeaten run.

Probable Lineups

Lorient: Mvogo; Silva, Yongwa, Talbi; Le Bris, Avom, Abergel, Kouassi; Makengo, Pagis; Tosin

PSG: Chevalier; Zaire-Emery, Marquinhos, Beraldo, Mendes; Lee, Vitinha, Mayulu; Doue, Dembele, Kvaratskhelia

Prediction

PSG enter this match as the clear favourites despite playing away from home. Expect them to assert dominance and secure a comfortable win. My suggestion: back PSG’s individual total over 2 goals.