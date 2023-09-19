Scandal surrounding Manchester United forward Anthony: one of the “victims” withdrew the statement

The scandal surrounding the Brazilian football player “Manchester United” Antony is gaining new momentum. As you know, several women accused the football player of violence.

According to the source, recently one of the three women withdrew her accusation.

This was done by Raissa de Freitas, who previously stated that the Brazilian attacked her in May 2022.

Raissa said she was in the car when she was attacked by Antoni and Mallu Ohana, the ex-wife of Brazilian player Dudu. This happened after they left the nightclub.

The 23-year-old footballer was charged with a total of four counts of assault against his ex-girlfriend Gabrela Cavallin.

After the publicity, 33-year-old Ingrid Lana also came to the police and spoke about the player’s violent actions against her with the threat of death. Anthony himself does not admit guilt to any charges. The player was not arrested or charged.

He is currently suspended from training with the Manchester United main team. At the same time, he was included in the roster for the season.