Main News

Antony entered the list of players who were announced for the Premier League

Football news Today, 16:43
Oliver White
Antony entered the list of players who were announced for the Premier League Photo: https://www.instagram.com/antony00/

Manchester United announced 25 players who entered the application for the Premier League, reported on the club's website.

Brazilian winger Anthony made the list despite all the allegations. The list consists of players who were born before January 1, 2002.

In addition, six of the club's seven summer rookies are on the roster: Mason Mount, Andre Onana, Altai Bayindyr, Johnny Evans, Sofian Amrabat and Sergio Regilon. Rasmus Goylund does not need to be registered due to his age.

We will remind that Manchester United excluded the player from the team due to the scandal with allegations of violence. United gave the Brazilian time to understand the investigation. The club also stated that they condemn any manifestations of violence and cruelty.

Anthony has said he has agreed with Manchester United that he will not be in the squad while the charges against him are pending. It was a mutual decision not to distract teammates.

He emphasized that he is innocent in this case and is going to prove it. He will cooperate with the police and hopes to return to the team as soon as possible and continue to play for Manchester United.

