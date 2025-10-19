ES ES FR FR
Saudi Arabia to build 'Sky Stadium' at 350 meters for 2034 World Cup

It looks truly impressive
Football news Today, 14:49
Jan Novak Dailysports's expert
Saudi Arabia to build 'floating' stadium at 350 meters for 2034 World Cup Photo: x.com/asadnasir2000

Saudi Arabia has unveiled an ambitious project—the world’s first suspended NEOM Stadium, which will become part of the futuristic city known as The Line.

The structure will be perched 350 meters above ground, accommodating around 46,000 spectators and operating exclusively on renewable energy sources.

The arena is set to open in 2032, and during the 2034 World Cup it will host matches up to the quarterfinal stage. The project has become a symbol of a new era in the country’s sports architecture, as Saudi Arabia aims to stun the world not only with scale but with cutting-edge innovation.

According to its designers, the stadium is intended to embody a blend of advanced technology, sustainability, and Saudi Arabia’s cultural heritage, becoming one of the nation’s key landmarks by the time the World Cup kicks off.

