Saudi Arabia plans to host the 2034 FIFA World Cup. Australia withdrew from the tournament

Saudi Arabia aspires to host the 2034 FIFA World Cup. Initially, Australia was considered a potential favorite, given that no football tournament of such magnitude has ever graced their continent.

The leadership of the Australian Football Federation has formally declared that the nation will not submit a bid to host the Mundial, stating, "We have reached the conclusion that we shall not contend for the opportunity to host the 2034 tournament."

Australia's focus will now shift towards preparing for the 2026 AFC Women's Asian Cup and the 2029 FIFA Club World Cup.

Consequently, Saudi Arabia remains the sole contender in the race to host the 2034 World Cup. Previously, insiders hinted that FIFA was inclined to entrust the grand tournament to either Asia or Oceania. It is worth noting that FIFA has eased the regulations for accepting bids for the 2034 World Cup.

Recall that Asia hosted the global championship just last year, with the World Cup taking place in Qatar. Argentina emerged victorious, and Lionel Messi's triumph secured him the Ballon d'Or.

The 2026 World Cup will be held in the United States and Canada. As for the 2030 tournament, six countries are set to be its hosts: Spain, Portugal, Morocco, Argentina, Uruguay, and Paraguay.

