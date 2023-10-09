RU RU NG NG
FIFA has relaxed the rules for accepting bids to host the 2034 FIFA World Cup

FIFA has eased the bidding rules for the 2034 FIFA World Cup regarding stadiums, as reported by The Guardian.

Initially, the tender protocol for hosting the 2030 and 2034 World Cups required 14 stadiums, of which seven had to be existing. However, according to the new information, for the 2034 edition, the threshold for existing stadiums has been reduced to just four, and among them, stadiums that are currently under construction may also be included.

"The bidding regulations require FIFA to use the 2030 requirements as a baseline and adapt them where appropriate to meet the goal. The requirement of four existing stadiums for the 2034 edition takes into account the much longer lead time to the tournament and safeguards against outdated infrastructure, allowing for the best quality," said a FIFA representative.

Saudi Arabia is already a leading contender to host the 2034 FIFA World Cup, which is exclusively open to participants from Asia and Oceania after FIFA recently decided to make the 2030 World Cup a joint effort between South America, South-West Europe, and North Africa.

Australia is also interested in bidding, although Saudi Arabia's bid has the support of Asian and African nations.

