Lionel Messi has renewed the record for the most Ballon d'Or awards

The Argentine striker Lionel Messi has secured the 2023 Ballon d'Or.

Leo led Argentina to a World Cup triumph in Qatar, where he not only captained the team but also netted seven goals, earning himself the title of the tournament's Most Valuable Player. Furthermore, he clinched victory in the French championship as a member of PSG, contributing with 16 goals and 16 assists.

At 36 years of age, the Argentine maestro surpassed Erling Haaland in the voting, who achieved a treble with Manchester City, and Kylian Mbappé, renowned for his hat-trick in the 2022 World Cup final while representing France.

With this victory, Lionel Messi has once again refreshed the record for the most Ballon d'Or awards, adding to his previous titles as the best player in 2009, 2010, 2011, 2012, 2015, 2019, and 2021. Presently, Lionel graces the roster of Inter Miami, where he made a move during the summer as a free agent from PSG.