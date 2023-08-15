RU RU
Saudi Al-Hilal intercept Bayern's transfer target

Saudi Al-Hilal intercept Bayern's transfer target

Football news Today, 15:15
Saudi Al-Hilal intercept Bayern's transfer target Photo: instagram Yassine Bounou / Author unknown

Sevilla's goalkeeper and Moroccan national team player Yassine Bounou will transfer to "Al-Hilal" in Saudi Arabia, as reported by journalist Fabrizio Romano on his Twitter.

According to the source, the Saudi club has reached an agreement for the goalkeeper's transfer. "Al-Hilal" will pay around €18-19 million for the player. In the pursuit of the African player, the Saudi Arabian club outpaced Munich's "Bayern," which withdrew from the competition due to financial constraints.

The 32-year-old Bounou has been playing for Sevilla since September 2020. He joined the Sevilla club from "Girona." The transfer fee was €4 million. He has played a total of 140 matches for Sevilla across all competitions, conceding 138 goals. Additionally, he managed to keep clean sheets in 58 matches. With Sevilla, Bounou became a two-time winner of the UEFA Europa League in the 2019/2020 and 2022/2023 seasons. He has previously played for "Atlético" and "Zaragoza."

Bounou has been representing the Moroccan national team since 2013. He has played a total of 54 matches for the Moroccan national team and conceded 28 goals. As part of the Moroccan national team, Bounou participated in the 2022 FIFA World Cup, finishing in fourth place.

