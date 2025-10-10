Satisfied with his work: Brazil plans to extend Ancelotti’s contract for another four years

ES ES FR FR
They want to keep the partnership going.
Football news Today, 09:52
Miguel Solomons Dailysports's expert
Getty Images

In the spring of 2025, Brazil reached an agreement with Carlo Ancelotti, who is now leading the Seleção as head coach. The federation is pleased with his work and eager to continue their collaboration.

Details: According to Jornal O Globo, Brazil intends to offer the Italian coach a new contract. His current deal runs until the end of the 2026 World Cup, but the federation is prepared to extend it for another four years, through 2030. The national team’s management is reportedly impressed with Ancelotti’s performance.

Brazil have already secured qualification for the 2026 World Cup and are now preparing for the tournament, with a friendly match against Japan scheduled for October 14.

Reminder: Newcastle’s Brazilian stars Bruno Guimarães and Joelinton had a frightening experience en route to South Korea for national team duty. The plane they were on was forced to make a sudden U-turn and return to Amsterdam.

