A plane carrying Brazil national team players forced to make emergency landing en route to Seoul. The reason revealed

Unpleasant incident

Brazilian Newcastle stars Bruno Guimarães and Joelinton endured a harrowing experience on their way to South Korea for national team duty. The plane carrying them was forced to make an abrupt U-turn and return to Amsterdam.

Details: According to The Sun, about halfway through the journey, the pilots detected a malfunction—a crack in one of the cockpit windows. Out of safety concerns, they immediately decided to turn the aircraft around and execute an emergency landing in the Dutch capital. As a result, the flight, which was supposed to take around 11 hours, ended up lasting much longer.

🚨 ✈️ 🇧🇷 Bruno and Joelinton spent 12 HOURS in the air after BROKEN WINDOW on their plane meant they had to return to Amsterdam and abandon their flight to Seoul.



Both are OK and now taking separate flights to link up with Brazil squad in South Korea.

The Brazilian squad, led by Carlo Ancelotti, is preparing for a friendly against South Korea scheduled for Friday. After that, the Seleção will head to Japan for another international friendly.

Reminder: Neymar has been left out of Brazil's squad for the friendlies against South Korea and Japan.