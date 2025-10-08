A plane carrying Brazil national team players forced to make emergency landing en route to Seoul. The reason revealed
Brazilian Newcastle stars Bruno Guimarães and Joelinton endured a harrowing experience on their way to South Korea for national team duty. The plane carrying them was forced to make an abrupt U-turn and return to Amsterdam.
Details: According to The Sun, about halfway through the journey, the pilots detected a malfunction—a crack in one of the cockpit windows. Out of safety concerns, they immediately decided to turn the aircraft around and execute an emergency landing in the Dutch capital. As a result, the flight, which was supposed to take around 11 hours, ended up lasting much longer.
The Brazilian squad, led by Carlo Ancelotti, is preparing for a friendly against South Korea scheduled for Friday. After that, the Seleção will head to Japan for another international friendly.
Reminder: Neymar has been left out of Brazil's squad for the friendlies against South Korea and Japan.