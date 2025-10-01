RU RU ES ES FR FR
Neymar left out of Brazil squad for friendlies against South Korea and Japan. Here's why

Brazil squad list revealed
Football news Today, 14:41
Steven Perez Dailysports's expert Translated by the editors
The Brazilian national team has announced its squad for the upcoming friendlies: against South Korea on October 10 and against Japan on October 14.

Details: One of the team's key players, Neymar, is missing from the squad list. The forward is still recovering from injury at Santos and will not be available for the upcoming matches.

The matches against South Korea and Japan will serve as preparation for Brazil ahead of the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

Reminder: Neymar's recovery timeline has been revealed.

