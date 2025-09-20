How much more can he take? Neymar suffers yet another injury. Recovery timeline revealed.

Likely to miss Brazil national team matches

Santos and Brazil national team winger Neymar was forced to leave Santos training due to pain in his right thigh.

Details: During Santos training, Neymar felt pain in his right thigh and was unable to continue the session. Medical tests revealed an injury to the rectus femoris muscle, which could sideline the player for around four weeks.

The Brazilian will undergo a follow-up examination to give the club a clearer picture of the injury's severity. As a result, he risks missing not only Santos' upcoming matches but also Brazil's friendlies against South Korea and Japan as part of their preparations for the 2026 World Cup.

O meia-atacante Neymar Jr. deixou o treino da última quinta-feira (18), no CT Rei Pelé, com dores na coxa direita. Após a realização de exames de imagem nesta sexta-feira (19), o atleta teve constatada uma lesão no músculo reto femoral da coxa direita.



Neymar Jr. já iniciou… pic.twitter.com/SZWm6joP2w — Santos FC (@SantosFC) September 19, 2025

This season, Neymar has played 13 matches for Santos, scoring three goals. The team has collected 23 points in 60 matches in the Brazilian Serie A.

Reminder: The streak continues. Neymar and Santos have failed to win for the fourth match in a row.