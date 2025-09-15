The streak goes on. Neymar and Santos fail to win for the fourth match in a row

RU RU ES ES FR FR
A rather unpleasant run continues.
Football news Today, 01:20
Miguel Solomons Dailysports's expert
Santos travelled away for their Matchday 23 fixture of the Brazilian Serie A against Atlético Mineiro. Once again, the visitors failed to come away with a positive result.

Neymar started in the lineup against Mineiro, but during his time on the pitch he did not contribute directly to the scoreline. Atlético opened the scoring in the 59th minute but could not hold onto their lead. Santos equalised in the 87th minute through a converted penalty.

Neymar spent 81 minutes on the field before being substituted. During that time, he attempted two shots, one of which was on target, and had a clear goalscoring opportunity that he failed to convert.

Santos drew 1-1, marking the fourth straight match Neymar’s side have gone without a victory. Prior to this, they shared the spoils with Fluminense, suffered a 0-2 defeat to Bahia, and were routed 0-6 by Vasco. The team now sits on 23 points after 22 matches, occupying 16th place in the standings.

