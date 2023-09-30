Salah earns at least £1m a week

Mohamed Salah's agent, Rami Abbas, has just revealed how close the Egyptian forward was to leaving the club before he extended his contract with Liverpool until 2025 last year.

Negotiations for a new contract began as early as 2020, but even in June 2022, terms had not been agreed upon, and negotiations were halted altogether. Abbas told the club's leadership that if they did not get what they requested, they would start considering leaving.

"When they made their offer, but we didn't get anything we asked for, we understood that we needed to start thinking about parting ways."

Salah, on the other hand, stated that he was open to staying at the club but changed his mind after Liverpool refused to agree to his terms.

"I was positive about the negotiations from the beginning, but now, when Rami told me that they didn't agree to anything we wanted, I see things differently. I feel like the club wants me to stay, and I want to stay, but making a deal is difficult."

Reportedly, the terms proposed by Salah's agent to the club included a weekly salary for the player of no less than €1 million.

"We expect the total amount received by Mohamed Salah and the companies handling his image rights over the next several years, both from his playing contract and image rights contracts, to be somewhere between €54 million and €62 million per year."

But despite all the conditions of the Egyptian striker, Liverpool extended his contract for another three years.

Let us recall that today it was reported that Al-Ittihad is preparing a new proposal for Salah.