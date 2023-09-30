Al-Ittihad prepares new proposal for Salah

According to journalist Ekrem Konur, the Saudi club Al-Ittihad does not give up hopes of strengthening its squad with a star player.

In particular, one of the giants of Saudi Arabian football is showing interest in the Egyptian striker of Liverpool Mohamed Salah.

The management of Al-Ittihad is going to get in touch with the player’s entourage and the English club in January.

Interestingly, rumors about Salah moving to Saudi Arabia appeared last summer. Then there was information that Al-Ittihad offered an impressive 200 million euros for the football player, but the deal did not take place. In addition, according to media reports, Salah was to become the highest paid football player in the league.

Mohamed Salah has been playing for Liverpool since 2017, having moved to the English club from Roma. The agreement between the captain of the Egyptian national team and the Reds is valid until 2025. This season of the English Premier League, Salah has already played in six matches for Liverpool, in which he scored three goals and four assists.